The United States exceeded 4 million cases of coronavirus in a week, but vaccines prevent record deaths

In the last week, the United States saw a record increase in coronavirus cases, with 4,217,830 new infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Just last Monday the country reported 1,171,378 cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day daily average through January 5 was 586,391 infections.

Regarding the number of deaths, there were 8,795 deaths in the last week, far from the record of early 2021, when between January 10 and 16, 23,415 were reported.

Despite the record numbers, caused in large part by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, since the University of CaliforniaIn San Francisco, scientists have encouraging forecasts.

“The country will be in good condition, even in very good condition, in the next 6 or 8 weeks”, Said confidently doctor bob watcher, head of the department of medicine at the University of California, who clarified that believes that the US could be emerging from the pandemic by the end of February or March, if a new variant of the virus does not emerge. “Something that has happened many times in recent years. When everything seemed to start to improve, something new arises that throws everything back ”, clarified the academic.

For this head of one of the most prestigious medical departments in the country, the fact that the Omicron variant be so contagious portends a complicated January. But trust that most cases remain mild.

The doctor explained that in his department they found data consistent with what is being said about the new variant: that it is very contagious, but milder.

“We are not seeing the same relationship between new cases and hospitalizations that was seen with previous variants. The average Omicron case is 60% less likely to end up in the hospital than the average Delta case. However, be aware that hospitals are overflowing. This is due to the fact that if there are two, three or even five times more infections, although there are fewer percentage points that will end up in the hospital, there are still many people who can collapse the system ”, he added.

The other problem that hospitals are facing is that many of the doctors, nurses and workers in general are absent because they are also becoming infected. Added to that are vaccination mandates that left several medical workers out of hospitals.

