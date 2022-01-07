The words of LeBron James that hit Russell Westbrook for the losses in the Lakers

No matter when you read this, it will always be current: Lebron James was the figure in the victory of Los angeles lakers. After going through a 5-game losing streak in the NBA 2021-22, the Californian team returned to a record above .500 (more wins than losses) after the victory over the Sacramento Kings on December 4.

With 14 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron was the figure of the Lakers victory by 122 to 114 over the Kings with a performance that registered 31 points, 5 rebounds and the same number of assists. James returned to playing center and the Los Angeles team won again. It is not a coincidence!

In the midst of the crisis that the Los Angeles Lakers went through, Russell westbrook was one of the main targets because, beyond registering triple doubles, average per game 4.6 losses. This makes the Californian team lose according to LeBron James himself.

‘The king’ supports Westbrook in the Lakers and has never been heard to speak ill of him, but this time the unconscious played a trick on him, since after the victory over Sacramento Kings affirmed that they won by not losing the ball so much and… Oh, what a coincidence! Russell had his first game since 2016 without a loss and snapped a 407-game streak with at least one fumble.

The words of LeBron James that hit Russell Westbrook

“Well, that’s why we won the game. We won the game because we didn’t lose the ball tonight. And when we get shots on goal, we can be very dangerous. And we weren’t shooting the ball well, and because we didn’t lose the ball, the ball passed, we fired up. We fired up because we took shots at goal and we did not lose the ball ”, were the words of LeBron James that indirectly hit Russell Westbrook.