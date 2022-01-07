The year zero of the metaverse

Steven Spielberg directed in 2018 Ready player one , a futuristic fantasy set in the year 2045, when a world plunged into an economic and environmental depression is so unbearable that millions of people escape into a virtual universe called Oasis where they can literally do whatever they want. The objective of the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, is to ensure that within ten years a similar virtual cosmos is the center of our personal lives and, in many cases, work.

The concept of the metaverse first appeared in the novel Snow crash by Neil Stephenson. Its protagonist, a real-life pizza delivery man, is a samurai prince in the metaverse. That is what the idea of ​​this parallel virtual universe consists of: replacing reality with a different one in which impossible resources are accessed in the real world: traveling without leaving home, meeting people from different places in the same space, playing games, training , work or study in a virtual reality that has unlimited resources.

Zuckerberg with his avatar in the metaverse. Goal

At the end of October 2021, Zuckerberg presented his metaverse project to the world. He did it in a decisive way, with an extensive and careful presentation of the possibilities of the virtual world that it will offer in a decade to a world in which Facebook already has 2.7 billion users.

Zuckerberg’s utopian metaverse is not devoid of dark clouds. During much of his presentation, the founder of Facebook made an effort to ensure that it will be a safe space in which privacy will be respected. The history of the social network in several scandals and its proverbial voracity in accessing the private data of its users raise doubts about its real intentions.

The second obstacle that can be found in the metaverse is a practical one. During Zuckerberg’s presentation, the real people living in their virtual worlds were hardly shown.

There is a reality that cannot be escaped: to enter the metaverse you have to put on virtual reality glasses that completely isolate the user from what is happening around them. This technology has pending to solve some questions, such as the fact that in most devices the pixels are clearly visible, which makes them lose the feeling of reality, as well as the dizziness they produce in some people.

The sensations in the metaverse will be visual and auditory, but never olfactory or gustatory, and hardly tactile, although working in gloves that provide a sensitive simulation. In any case, nothing that is offered will be as complete as the reality.

A meeting in the metaverse in which each person adopts a different avatar Goal

Zuckerberg is very clear about the objective and has decided to burn all his ships. The metaverse, in his view, is the next level of the internet. That is why it has changed the name of the parent company from Facebook to Meta, although the social network retains its original name.

2022 is the starting year. They will show us progress, but those worlds haven’t been built yet. There will probably be several metaverses, but they are all born from now on.