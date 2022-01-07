There are three millionaire Powerball winners in Queens, Brooklyn and New Jersey

Of the several winners reported across the country in the latest Powerball drawing, two fell in New York and one in neighboring New Jersey.

Specifically, two $ 1 million tickets were sold in New York City and another in New Jersey. In NYC one was purchased at the “Stop & Shop” store in Ridgewood (Queens) and the other at “Patchen Gourmet Grill” in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Another $ 1 million winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, but the exact location was not known until yesterday, according to Pix11. None of the lucky ones from the tri-state area have been identified.

Two lucky winners will split the top prize valued at $ 632.6 million dollars after the drawing on Wednesday night. Tickets that hit that jackpot were sold in California and Wisconsin with the six numbers drawn: 06, 14, 25, 33, 46, and a Powerball of 17. Each of them will take home about $ 225 million in cash, before taxes.