There will be classes in public schools on Friday

On Friday there will be classes in the public schools of the city, as announced on Thursday night by the Department of Education, this despite the snow forecasts that speak that it will be the first snow of the winter season with the possibility of up to five or six inches of snow.

“All New York City public school buildings will remain open on Friday, January 7, 2022. All programs and activities will take place as scheduled. The delay of staff and students related to the weather will be justified, ”wrote the Department of Education in a message on social networks.

The Chancellor of Education, David Banks, returned to the Department’s message to thank the staff who will work in the schools.

“Thank you to all of the @NYCschools maintenance engineers and maintenance staff who will be out in full force tomorrow to shovel snow, clear sidewalks, and make sure our buildings are ready for staff and students!” He writes Banks.

