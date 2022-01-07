These 7 Samsung phones are already receiving the January 2022 Android update

Samsung is already updating its phones with the January 2022 Android update. These are all supported models.

Samsung was, once again, the first to begin distributing the January 2022 Android update across its devices, starting with one of its most popular mid-range phones.

As the days go by, the brand has continued to update its phones with the latest installment of the Android security patch, which introduce important security and performance improvements, as well as solutions to errors discovered on the platform over the last few weeks, both by Google and its partners.

To this day, there are already five different Samsung phones that have been updated with the January security patch, with much more to come in the coming days.

Do you have one of these Samsung Galaxy? Enjoy the January update now

In some cases, the January update has reached Samsung phones together with the update to Android 12, already available for more than 25 devices of the Galaxy series. However, there are some models that remain in the December patch despite having received Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Today, they are seven Samsung mobiles those that have updated with the security patch for January 2021. Not bad, considering that in some cases we are talking about models launched almost three years ago, as is the case with the Galaxy Note 10.

We hope to see new models join this list as the days go by. If your device is not yet among the updated models, we recommend you stay tuned, as we will update the list with all the new terminals that Samsung is updating with the January 2022 Android security patch.

