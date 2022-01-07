These are all the introductory videos that the Mac has shown us

From Mac OS 8 to OS X 10.6, the Mac gave us a welcome on its first boot or, sometimes, after installing the new version. A welcome that has evolved throughout the versions and the years until disappearing after Snow Leopard.

Welcome to your new Mac

The TechieFreddie YouTube channel has been dedicated to gathering, as we can see in the video above, all introductory videos that different operating systems they have been showing us before starting the initial configuration.

The longest video, by far, is the one that occupies the first part of the video: Mac OS 8. A video that, playing with the shape of the 8 that bears in his name shows us the different virtues. Virtues such as surfing the net or sending e-mail, novelties to take into account at the time.





Aesthetics evolves notably from Mac OS 9, which shows a different video depending on the device on which we will execute it. From the iBook G3 to the iMac G3 or the PowerBook G3, which at the beginning of the video, before welcoming us in several languages, show images of the computer.

To finish we make the jump to OS X, the name before macOS, which shows us much more austere welcomes, all of them ending in X, marking version 10 of the operating system. Without having some bonuses at the end of the video, we can say the amount of memories that the one that, at the time, welcomed us to our brand new computer brings back.