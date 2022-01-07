These are some of the celebrities who adopted cryptocurrencies in 2021

Although the cryptocurrency space has seemingly gone beyond the endorsements that many minor celebrities gave to token projects during the 2018 ICO craze, its growing popularity and acceptance now has professional sports players, Hollywood stars, and politicians. behind the top companies dealing with digital assets.

In June, the more than 200 million followers of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account saw a story in which the celebrity promoted EthereumMax (EMAX). The token, which was used as a payment to purchase tickets online for certain Pay-Per-View events, gained 116,000% in just one week following the Kardashian activity before falling more than 99% and leaving many investors in red.

Kim Kardashian promoting EthereumMax on her Instagram Stories in June 2021

Although EthereumMax is somewhat of a cautionary tale for newcomers looking to get involved in the crypto space, it also represents one of the few times that a major international figure outside the world of finance and politics has not only talked about digital assets. Instead of actively promoting a specific project for a price, the story was tagged as a paid ad. Kardashian, recognized by many as an A-level celebrity, rose to fame largely outside of Hollywood circles, so her apparent seal of approval for a token project came as a surprise to many.

Other big and small screen players have entered the cryptocurrency space for the first time in 2021, after months of spending most of their time locked up during the worst waves of the pandemic. Mila Kunis, actress famous for her roles in That ’70s Show Y Family guy, launched an animated non-fungible token project based on cats who drink and smoke marijuana. However, the biggest endorsement for a cryptocurrency company last year could come from movie star Matt Damon, who appeared in a global ad for Crypto.com.

Sports franchises have also decided to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies, either through official partnerships with exchanges or with individual players promoting certain campaigns or companies. Tom Brady, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion, acquired a stake in crypto exchange FTX and is currently serving as the company’s ambassador following a sponsorship deal in June. His wife, the Brazilian supermodel, Gisele Bundchen, She accepted a role as an advisor to the exchange’s environmental and social initiatives.

“This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of cryptocurrencies while giving back to our communities and the planet,” Brady said at that time.

Cash App, the digital payments app developed by Square, now Block, also partnered with NFL players allowing them to announce that their millionaire salaries will be paid in BTC. ORDell Beckham Jr., receiver of the American football team Los Angeles Rams, announced in November that he would collect his salary of USD 4.25 million in cryptocurrencies; the professional athlete currently has a CryptoPunk-style image as a profile picture on Twitter. Cash App offered a similar deal to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who later became the national spotlight after misleading the public about his COVID-19 vaccination status.

With the exception of Kardashian, celebrities who entered the crypto space in 2021, compared to those who followed the bull run of 2017, seem to associate with more established companies and projects and with enough exposure to get rid of any possible labels. of “scam”. It’s not entirely clear if this can be attributed to the space appearing to be gaining more acceptance around the world, or to companies growing to the point of having the financial means and influence to hire high-profile public figures.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, also saw their celebrity share in the past year. In March, Canadian artist Grimes (sometimes associated with Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Dogecoin advocate) sold about $ 6 million worth of NFTs that included artwork and audiovisual animations. In December, NBA star Kevin Durant and sports director Rich Kleiman announced that their venture capital firm Thirty Five Ventures would be partnering with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to launch NFT auctions. However, musical artists like Katy Perry, Kings of Leon, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Jay-Z Y Shakira, Among others, they have launched similar initiatives in the NFT space in the last year.

However, the tendency of celebrities to endorse cryptocurrencies is not without its naysayers. Ben McKenzie, the star known for her roles in television series such as Gotham Y The OC, teamed up with New Republic writer Jacob Silverman to charge against actors and influencers for promoting the “illusory” rewards of cryptocurrencies. The duo have criticized Kadashian and others for seemingly labeling cryptocurrency projects as “a path to sustainable wealth” without informing fans of the potential risk.

Thank you @CNN for covering this story. There is an enormous amount of fraud in the crypto markets. Jacob and I will write about it at length. Please be smart folks, only gamble with what you can afford to lose. https://t.co/Q6muDzT4LS – Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) November 30, 2021

Thanks to CNN for covering this story. There is an enormous amount of fraud in the cryptocurrency markets. Jacob and I will write about it in depth. Please be smart, only stake what you can afford to lose.

“Whether it’s Lindsay Lohan selling NFT for five figures, laser-eyed Tom Brady backing FTX, or Akon promising to build a $ 6 billion crypto-inspired city in Senegal, there’s a lot of capital revolving around this industry, and a lot of it. reasons for concern “, McKenzie and Silverman said in November. “Celebrities are encouraging their fans to gamble on unproven, speculative investments that could soon see a major regulatory crackdown, if not a total market implosion.”

It remains to be seen if celebrity attention will help on the path to mass adoption. At the moment, partnerships between respected public figures and established crypto companies show many promising signs, from increasingly positive chatter on social media to some correlations with price movements, often an indication of large purchases and sales.