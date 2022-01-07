These are the most demanded appliances in Nicaragua

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT.

Official numbers indicate that Nicaraguans substantially increased purchases of household appliances abroad during 2021. An example of this is that between January and October of last year, imports of these items increased both in volume (54.4 percent) and in value. (47 percent), according to figures from the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN).

In detail, in that period a total of 15,120 tons of these goods entered, compared to 9,790 tons in the same period of 2020, that is, there is a difference of 5,330 tons.

Until October, imports of these durable products totaled 119.61 million dollars, 38.27 million more if compared to what was billed in the same period of 2020 (81.34 million dollars).

It should be noted that the imported volume until October 2021 already exceeds the levels observed in a similar period of the last five years. However, in value, the amount invoiced in the same period of 2017 (140.39 million dollars) has not yet been exceeded, prior to the outbreak of the socio-political crisis.

On the other hand, only in October Nicaragua paid a total of 16.28 million dollars for these items, becoming the month with the highest figure in 2021. Meanwhile, in the same month of 2020 this amount stood at 12.03 million, which translates as a 35.3 percent increase.

There was also an increase of 26.8 percent in terms of volume, going from importing 1,554 tons in October 2020 to 1,971 tons in the same month of 2021. Among the goods that make up this section, cell phones, kitchens, washing machines, irons stand out. , radios, refrigerators, televisions, among others.

The notable increase in imports could be due to the fact that each year importers strengthen their inventories of household appliances in the last quarter to meet the demand for these products in the local market during the Christmas and New Year holidays and the arrival of the Christmas bonus. .

What are the most imported household appliances?

In Nicaragua, imports of household appliances are in a good moment, according to figures from the Central Bank, which states that refrigerators and kitchens are the goods that are in demand the most.

Between January and October 2021, 4,187 tons of refrigerators, compared to the 3,091.1 tons that were imported in the same months of 2020.

Referential image. Archive / THE PRESS

Likewise, a total of 19.82 million dollars was paid for these goods, 42.4 percent higher than that reflected in the same period of 2020 (13.91 million).

On the other hand, kitchens they also reflected a significant increase in the amount brought in from abroad. Until the tenth month of 2021, 2,954 tons of this product were imported, 8.1 percent more than that registered in the same period of 2020 (1,570 tons).

For these articles, in 2021 Nicaragua disbursed 10.53 million dollars, 105.6 percent more than in 2020, when the amount totaled 5.12 million.

For its part, in the reference period, 2,519 tons of washing machines, while in 2020 they were 1,596 tons, which translates as an increase of 57.8 percent.

In relation to the value, in 2020 a total of 7.22 million dollars was paid, now this figure stands at 11.75 million, which creates a difference equivalent to 62.7 percent.

Other home appliances in demand

Between January and October 2021, 1,846 tons of televisions, for which the invoice amounted to 31.35 million dollars. On the other hand, 1,261 tons were imported in 2020, for a total of 20.48 million dollars.

In addition, up to October 2020, 910.2 tons of plates, 63.4 percent less than the amount registered in 2021 (1,488 tons). Regarding the value, in 2020 a total of 3.36 million dollars was paid, and in 2021 this figure stood at 5.82 million.

Within the durable consumer goods for domestic use are the cell phones. BCN numbers indicate that 144.4 tons of cell phones were purchased in 2021, compared to 135.5 tons in 2020. Meanwhile, last year 26.12 million dollars were billed, and in 2020 this figure stood at 21.68 million.

Data from the highest bank issuer indicate that in all of 2020 Nicaragua paid 102.4 million dollars in concept of “articles for domestic use”, and a total of 12,575.1 tons were imported during that year.