these microSD cards are selling like hotcakes

The best friend of your mobile or your Switch does not cost even 18 euros.

MicroSD cards are a bit like batteries waves light bulbs: products that are not too attractive at first, but are actually convenient always have at hand. For this reason, whenever we see a offer decent in a micro SD we share it with all of you. MicroSD cards are ingredients of pantry in the kitchen, which is our mobile, so if you see one at a good price … Do not think about it!

In this case we rise to the fore two options from 128GB for less than 18 euros each, both from a storage giant like SanDisk and both with a extremely high transfer speed.

Buy a 128GB SanDisk microSD card from € 17.59 on Amazon

We have on the one hand a model licensed by Nintendo and especially suitable for use on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite (although obviously it also works on mobiles or cameras). For 17.59 euros It is a bargain that is worth taking advantage of, especially if we take into account that its official price is 39.99 euros.

In addition to that official license for Switch, the card comes with a distinctive red color as well as with the famous Mario mushroom, If you can’t ask for more!

On the other hand, SanDisk and Amazon also offer another 128GB microSD card with a very similar discount. Its about best-selling model on Amazon, which is available for just 17.99 euros, a few euros below its official price, which usually around 20 euros. Ideal for Android phones and tablets, action cameras and even drones, this microSD card is even compatible with 4K UHD video and offers shock resistance and extreme conditions.

Remember that although it is never a bad time to buy a new microSD card, its price will not always be the one that suits you best. So if you have a discount … Don’t even think about it!

