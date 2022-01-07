They catch a judge kissing a prisoner who sentenced to life imprisonment

Tremendous mess has a Argentine judge who was caught kissing to one of prisoner who had just been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a policeman.

In Argentine social networks and media The moment in which Judge Mariel Suárez kisses the condemned man after the trial was released.

Now the official faces an investigation that could end in her dismissal and even in a criminal proceeding against her.

The man, identified as Cristian “Mai” Bustos was arrested and prosecuted for the murder of a policeman in 2009, after a trial and the presentation of evidence, he was found guilty.

The relationship between the judge and Cristian Bustos is still not very clear, but it is known that the woman asked for a lesser sentence and there was even talk of a pardon.

It was a few days after the trial, with Cristian already transferred to a prison, that Mariel appeared to interview the convict and at that moment kiss him.

Cameras installed in the room where the interview took place captured everything.

Argentine authorities reacted quickly to these events, released a statement condemning the actions of the magistrate and calling for an investigation.

As a result of a formal communication addressed to the fair’s ministers, a meeting required by a criminal judge of the Comodoro Rivadavia district and an inmate housed in a penitentiary, considered highly dangerous and recently sentenced in the framework of a oral and public trial, “says the subsequent statement.

Prisoner, from the jail of your kisses? … Judge responds to criticism

In an interview for Argentine media, Mariel commented that she has no relationship with the prisoner.

Also, he pointed out that he visited this prisoner because he wrote a book about the crimes committed by Cristian.

And it is that Cristian Bustos faces two life sentences for homicides, he is considered a highly dangerous prisoner.

We realized that we had no privacy and we needed to have that contact to chat and be able to speak in secret, “he commented.

There is no couple’s kiss, there is no relationship, “he says.

emb