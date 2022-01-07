They leave a vehicle with 10 bodies next to a Christmas tree in a plaza in Mexico

Mexico City – The central square of the colonial city of Zacatecas, in central Mexico, woke up on Three Kings Day with a sinister gift next to the Christmas tree and in front of the Government Palace: a truck with 10 bodies.

David monreal, governor of the state, reported the discovery in the morning in a video uploaded to Facebook in which he indicated that the bodies were apparently beaten, but did not clarify how many there were.

The federal Secretariat for Security and Citizen Protection said hours later in a statement that there were 10 deaths and announced the sending of reinforcements to collaborate with the investigation.

The truck was abandoned by a person who then fled through an alley that leaves the square, the authorities indicated.

“Little by little we are going to recover our peace”said the state president, from the same party as the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and that he came to power in September after months in which the fight between cartels for control of this key state on the drug trafficking route to the United States intensified. “What we received was a cursed inheritance”added.

In the middle of the afternoon, Monreal announced, in a message on his Twitter account, that those allegedly responsible for the multiple murder had been arrested, but did not offer details about the number of detainees or where the arrests were made.

The fierce battle for control of the territory between different organized crime groups, including two of the most powerful – the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel – not only increased violence and homicides in the state of Zacatecas, but that caused the displacement of hundreds of people and the return of the harshest scenes of the war against drug trafficking, such as the appearance of hanging bodies in the main cities.

López Obrador acknowledged Thursday, in his daily morning conference, that homicides are one of the pending challenges for his government. In the three years of the administration, the number of murders has stabilized after a constant growth in the previous decade, but the violence continues unstoppable.