They showed off! These gifts came to Alaïa and Bella; daughters of Adamari López and Marlene Favela

East Three Kings Day It is a tradition that fills many children with enthusiasm, as it is the day they receive gifts that they both asked for and desired.

This tradition is only celebrated in countries where there is Catholic formation, mainly in Latin America and Spain.

As part of this, two of our favorite celebrities celebrated it with their little daughters And that’s how they celebrate it.

On the one hand, Adamari López and Toni Costa they celebrated this day with Alaiä following the tradition that is had in Puerto Rico.

Is about place grass inside a box for the kings’ camels to feed of this, so Ada and her daughter plucked from their garden.

The host told through a Facebook video that year after year they celebrate this day by doing the same activity and the kings bring educational gifts to the little one, like books.

“My beautiful people, yesterday Alaïa and I prepared to receive the camels like we do on January 6. We love as a family to keep this tradition alive. Happy Three Kings Day! Tell me if you celebrate it too, kisses”, wrote the driver.

While Marlene favela, he also celebrated with his daughter Beautiful, and shared the moment in which they cut and ate the typical rosca de reyes, so he shared it on Instagram.

Likewise, the actress also published a video in which it is observed that her little daughter He threw the letter where he indicated what gifts he wanted through a balloon.

“Traditions are what give us identity, dreams are what makes us strong and family is the backbone of our life! Happy Twelfth Night, have you already split your thread? @Bellaseely_ has already sent your (biodegradable) balloon to the Heaven with his letter, “he said.

“To sleep children that tonight the Magi arrive and you have to get up early to see the gifts! May tomorrow be a day of joy for all the children of the world! We wish you health, love and happiness @bellaseely_ and I, “he added.

