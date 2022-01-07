Third wave: Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine warns that 75% of ICU beds in Lima are occupied

Minsa: Peru registered 29 deaths from COVID-19 and 969 hospitalized in ICU with mechanical ventilation. (Photo: El Peruano)

The Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine (Sopemi) warned that the occupancy of beds in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) in Lima is at 75%, compared to the start of the third wave of the COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sopemi explained that the entire country is approaching 60% occupancy of ICU beds. In addition, he expressed concern about the increase in children who are entering these units due to severe coronavirus cases.

“We have almost 60% occupancy of all beds for critical COVID-19 patient care, approximately 1800 beds, this percentage being higher than 80% and 90% in regions such as Lambayeque, Piura and La Libertad. In the east and south of our country the occupancy percentage is still below 50%. In Lima we are approximately 75% occupied”The statement reads.

They highlighted the measures that the Government is implementing to face the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the increase in oxygen plants and ICU beds, and as the percentage of the target population vaccinated, which has already exceeded 80%. However, they did note that there is a “slow progress” in the application of the third dose.

On the other hand, Sopemi warned that “the great gap remains” between medical personnel and intensive care nurses throughout the country. They proposed that the number of overtime or complementary hours should be released, legalize and regulate double perception for specialized personnel, and establish a tiered or pyramidal system of care within the critical areas led by the intensivist physician.

REGIONS IN RED ALERT DUE TO UCI BED OCCUPATION

On Tuesday, January 4, during a press conference, the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, noted that the monitoring of ICU beds at the national level yielded a red alert or greater than 60%. The regions are Lambayeque, Callao, Ancash, La Libertad and Piura. In the case of the DIRIS of Metropolitan Lima, the East, North and South zones are affected.

For this reason, Minister Cevallos assured that another 300 ICU kits will be purchased, which is in addition to the 600 beds that will arrive in the next three months.

NEW RESTRICTIONS BY THE THIRD WAVE

Due to the third wave status in the country and the increase in cases due to the omicron variant, the government of Pedro Castillo announced at a press conference that around 20 cities – between them lime Y Callao – they went to the high level, so they will have to face new restrictive measures, capacity and schedule changes in the curfew.

The provinces that are at a high alert level: Ica, Pisco, Cusco, Cajamarca, Jaén, Piura, Sullana, Talara, Trujillo, Pacasmayo, Chiclayo, Santa, Puno, Lima, Huaura, Callao, Bagua, Chachapoyas, Tacna, Huancayo, Satipo, Mariscal Nieto, Ilo and Tumbes.

For these provinces, the curfew will apply from Monday to Sunday from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the next day.

Restrictions

– The circulation of private vehicles is allowed on Sundays.

– Strict compulsory social immobilization: Monday to Sunday from 11 pm to 4 am the next day.

– Commercial establishments must close one (01) hour before the start of the curfew.

– Interprovincial land transport: allowed freely.

Capacity allowed in closed spaces:

– Casinos and slot machines, gyms, cinemas and performing arts: 40%.

– General stores, shopping centers, galleries, conglomerates and department stores: 40%.

– Stores supplying basic products, supermarkets, markets, warehouses and pharmacies: 50%.

– Open beaches.

– Restaurants and the like in internal areas: 50%.

– Delivery is allowed from 4 am to 11 pm from Monday to Sunday.

– Temples and places of worship: 40%.

– Libraries, museums, archaeological monuments, cultural centers and galleries: 50%.

– Activities of sports clubs and associations: 50%.

– Banks and other financial entities: 60%.

– Business and professional events: 50%.

– Hairdresser and barber shop: 50%.

– Spa, Turkish baths, sauna, thermal baths: 40%.

– Gyms: 40%.

Capacity allowed in open spaces: No capacity restriction, respecting the protocols and prior authorization from the local government.

– Performing arts.

– Cultural education.

– Restaurants and the like in outdoor areas.

– Protected natural areas, botanical gardens and zoos.

– Outdoor thermal baths.

– Activities of clubs and sports associations in the open air.

– Business and professional outdoor events.

– Itinerant markets.

It’s not allowed:

– Mass events, carnivals, traditional festivals, sports stadiums, coliseums.

