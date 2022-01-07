This is how the crosses of the round of 16 of the Cup have remained …

This Friday the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The 16 teams that qualified for the round of 32 already know their rival for this next round that will be played between January 15 and 20. There will be several great matches, such as the Athletic Club-FC Barcelona, which will be played in San Mamés after their return from Riyadh, where they will be competing for the Spanish Super Cup.

In addition to the very interesting cross between the ‘lions’ and the Catalans, These eighths will leave a tremendous derby between Real Betis and Sevilla at Benito Villamarín. There will also be a high-profile match between Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid in San Sebastián. Both teams are fighting for European places in LaLiga, and will make this key a ‘delicacy’ for the fans. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will visit Elche, in a clash in which the meringues are clear favorites.

For its part, the surprise of the season, Rayo Vallecano, will try to qualify at home when they face the Girona team. The Catalans have come to leave Osasuna out, and have shown that they will not be a ‘tough nut to crack’ for Madrid. Valencia will have, in quotes, the ‘simplest’ match of the pairings when they travel to the Balearic Islands. Despite this, if something has left this Cup, it is that the one-game qualifiers can be a ‘double-edged sword’. Atlético Baleares has just eliminated Getafe (who beat Real Madrid 1-0 this Sunday) and Osasuna, two First Division teams, and they want José Bordalás’s men to be the next on their list.

Perhaps the least attractive meeting – and perhaps uneven, ironically – is Gijón-Cádiz, and this is due to the situation that both clubs are going through. The whole of Asturias is far from the top in the Second Division, but he showed ‘claw’ and managed to prevail against Villareal, who is the current champion of the Europa League. Cádiz, on the other hand, is in the relegation zone, and qualified against Fuenlabrada in minute 90 + 3 ‘ of the complement. The ‘yellows’ have not managed to raise their heads after the first half of the season.

Last but not least, there is Mallorca-Espanyol. Those from Cornellá de Llobregat will visit Son Moix to complete the list of clashes in these eighths of the Cup. The parakeet will try to revive their football, and sneak into the best eight of the Cup, which they have not been able to lift since 2006.

This is how the crosses of the round of 16 of the Cup were