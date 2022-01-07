This is how the crosses of the second round of the Copa del Rey will be played

This Friday was held at the headquarters of the Real spanish soccer federation the draw for the knockout stages of the Copa del Rey, providing attractive matches that will still be played as a single match and where the VAR will already enter into action.

The luck of the drum threw three great duels, highlighting a derby and a classic of cup games. We refer to Athletic Bilbao-Barcelona, Betis-Sevilla and a third also spectacular, Real Sociedad-Atlético de Madrid.

Barça will try to get out of San Mamés alive in order to advance to the next round. It will be the reissue of the last Cup final, which was won by the Barça team before the departure of Leo Messi.

The remaining two that measure First Division teams are Elche-Real Madrid Y Mallorca-Espanyol. While the two of Second have been defined as follows: Girona-Rayo Vallecano Y Sporting-Cádiz. Finally the giant killer of the moment, the Athletic Balearic Islands, the only survivor of First RFEF, will receive at his home Valencia, thus completing the table.

It should be noted that in today’s draw 13 First Division teams entered the hype (Athletic, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Betis, Cádiz, Elche, Espanyol, Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Seville and Valencia), two from the Second Division (Girona and Sporting de Gijón) and one from the First RFEF (Atlético Baleares).

The round of 16 will be played, pending the definition of days and times on the weekend, the 15th and 16th of this month. With the exception of the four teams that will compete in the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Athletic, who will play their respective duels next week.