This is Jenni Rivera’s fortune that her family fights for | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Almost a decade after the death of Jenni Rivera, her family has found a way to take advantage of an earring that is still in force among them, because they still it is unknown what will happen to the enormous fortune that makes up the inheritance that the singer left and why her brothers and children fight so much.

It should be remembered that the interpreter of “I’m going to give them to others” lost his life in a plane crash when he flew over the state of Nuevo León, dying instantly. And since that great tragedy that caused terrible pain among his most loyal fans.

However, his loss caused a great controversy among his relatives who They have not stopped fighting about the legacy of Jenni Rivera, because the singer was also a businesswoman.

Some time ago it was reported that the singer-songwriter would have taken the inheritance from her daughter Chiquis Rivera after the scandal in which she allegedly the influencer had been a lover of Jenni’s husband, Esteban Loaiza, causing his departure from the will and exposed his monetary part.

And who has shown himself away from this controversy is the brother of the band’s Diva, Lupillo Rivera, who has shown that he can succeed in his artistic career, so he limited himself to promoting his musical successes and show his dissatisfaction with the fights that exist between the family, because in the past he assured that his sister would never have wanted that.

While Rosie Rivera is in charge of managing the inheritance until her nephews are old enough to manage it themselves, but this noble act triggered all kinds of rumors and strong criticism for the media.

How much is Jenni Rivera’s fortune?

Among the hundreds of rumors that have circulated in this regard, it is said that the interpreter of “Querida socia” had left a fortune of 25 million dollars for the emporium Jenni Rivera Enterprises, which even continued to grow when the artist passed away.

However, the magazine Forbes indicated that during these nine years of absence, the singer managed to grow your money by $ 18 million more.

Therefore, his legacy could currently equal to 33 million dollars, amount for which both the famous’s children and brothers have fought for several time.