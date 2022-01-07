This is the old house of Mayeli Alonso that Giselle, Lupillo Rivera’s wife, wants to sell

In recent hours the name of Mayeli alonso rang loud and clear again after Giselle Soto, the young wife of Lupillo Rivera, will publish that she was already the new owner of the old home she shared with ‘El Toro del Corrido’.

It was through Instagram Stories that Giselle, who is a professional in the brow world, provided some details of the plans he has for the famous property located in Temecula, California.

“The house is mine. Lupe put it in my name and let me give you a little information so that you do not have any pending. I plan to make some arrangements for her to sell it and I will keep the money, too, ”was how Rosie Rivera’s sister-in-law responded to a fan who asked her if she had already left Mayeli Alonso’s house.

Giselle Soto’s comments had an almost immediate reaction from Mayeli, who could not avoid commenting on the issue, although he did not clarify if what was said about the most recent conquest of his ex is true.

“You made my day,” published the mother of two of Lupillo Rivera’s children.

What is the house that Giselle would have ‘snatched’ from Mayeli Alonso like?

The House of Discord, whose value would be around $ 1.2 million, has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a TV room, a gym, with recording studio, with garage, with car workshop, among other rooms.

Outside, on its three-acre lot, it enjoys a terrace, extensive green areas, a swimming pool and a barbecue area, as Lupillo is a lover of pampering his guests with exquisite cuts of meat on the grill..

Kitchen

The kitchen is open and very spacious. It is equipped with brown cabinets, with high-end appliances and with two central islands, which are used to prepare food, to wash dishes, but also as a breakfast area.

Dining room

The dining room is made up of a round brown table with capacity for six people, as well as a piece of furniture for your decorative items.

Television room

The television room is made up of a gray armchair, a coffee table, a ceiling fan, a fireplace and a television screen placed on a wooden cabinet.

Car workshop

Besides the music, Cars are another of the passions of the interpreter of ‘What has that woman given you’, so you have a very special place in your home.

His taste for vehicles is such that the musician has his own mechanical workshop in a space shared with his gym.

Recording studio

Like any good singer, Lupillo has his own recording studio, in which he has even recorded some of his greatest hits, as happened with the album ‘A mi modo’.

This space has also served as a study for other interpreters, as is the case of Larry Hernandez.

Terrace

On the outskirts of his house, Jenni Rivera’s brother has a terrace with its respective grill and antique furniture, wanting to give his property a touch of ranch.

It also has a wooden armchair for two people and a round table with capacity for four chairs.

Pool

Its garden area, which is quite spacious, is completed by a resort-style pool, which is not only enjoyed by all the members of its large family, but also by some very tender ducks.

