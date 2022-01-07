this small device is ideal for the security of your home

The TP-Link TAPO C200 is a home video surveillance camera that falls in price on Amazon, it is yours for 25.49 euros.

Monitoring your home when you are away has never been so easy thanks to TP-Link video surveillance cameras, as they have good image quality, night vision and 360º rotation, among other aspects. If you also want to see through your mobile what is happening in your home when you are not there, take advantage and get hold of the TP-Link TAPO C200 on offer for 25.49 euros in Amazon.

The recommended sale price of this model is 39.99 euros, so the discount offered by the store around 15 euros. In addition to saving this money, with this TP-Link camera you can control your home at all times. You will not lack details of the situation, because the camera has motion detection, 1080p resolution and dual-way audio. We get to know more about everything this camera has to offer, below.

The TP-Link TAPO C200 camera is a compact device that you can place in any corner of the houseeven on the roof. Thus, you can put them in the areas that concern you the most, such as the entrance, to control who enters the house. The recording is to 1080p resolution, so you can see perfectly everything that the camera focuses on.

There is not a corner that is out of the reach of this TAPO C200, as it can rotate both horizontally and vertically. Specifically, it has a horizontal viewing angle of 360º and a vertical viewing angle of 114º. Regarding the viewing of the images, you can do it in real time through the mobile thanks to the TP-Link app. Recordings can also save to microSD up to 128GB, so you can use them later if you need it.

Other features that make this video surveillance camera one of the best cheap is its dual-way audio, which also allows you to listen to what is happening in your home. Also has Motion detection, very useful to quickly detect that someone is at home. By the way, it does not matter if it is at night, because the TAPO C200 also has night vision.

Definitely, this camera has everything you need to keep an eye on your home when you are away: good image quality, night vision, good audio and a wide field of vision. Little by little, with the progressive purchase of devices like this, you can create a complete ecosystem of video surveillance at home.

