This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buys its shares, advises an analyst

Adobe may be one of the companies profiting the most from the metaverson explosion, according to Jefferies technology analyst Brent Thill (Image: Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Adobe (ADBE) will be one of the main winners of the metaverse construction, says a Wall Street analyst very often.

“Adobe is the best software game for the metaverse – its creative tools will enable the next generation of the Internet,” Jefferies technology analyst Brent Thill commented in a new research note Thursday.

Thill reiterated a rating of “buy” and a price target of $ 680 at Adobe. Adobe shares rose in pre-market trading on Thursday. They closed 7% lower at $ 514.43 on Wednesday.

Generalized push to metaverse

Arguably, the metaverse first broke into the public lexicon in 2021 when Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg touted the potential of the digital world and changed the name of his portfolio company to Meta in a show of support. Microsoft (Company of the Year 2021 for Yahoo Finance) has also talked more and more about the metaverse and how it will play in it in the future.

In its simplest form, the metaverse is an online world that includes augmented reality, virtual reality, and 3D avatars. As this world takes shape, the way things are done can change dramatically.

The Street expects a host of companies to cash in on the metaverse, such as gaming hotshot Roblox and music maker Warner Music.

“A single metaverse could be more than a decade away, but as it evolves it has the potential to alter almost everything in human life that has not yet been altered,” said Simon Powell, Thill’s colleague at Jefferies, in a recent note.

A good investment option with a few ‘buts’

As for Adobe, investors will need to balance the potential of the metaverse with slowing growth at the software producer.

Adobe announced quarterly results and disappointing outlook several weeks ago. The stock is down 25% from its November 25 high, technically putting it in a bear market.

“After disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and guidance for fiscal 2022, the assimilation of the impact of COVID may last into the first half of 2022,” Thill acknowledged.

Article written by Brian sozzi, general editor and presenter of Yahoo Finance.