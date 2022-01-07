This will be the experience of going to a supermarket in the metaverse

File photo. | Credit: REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

The metaverse attracts more and more companies, because according to the consulting firm PwC, the virtual reality sector will create around 24 million jobs by 2030 and despite the fact that Meta has been the one who has put the cards on the table, there were already some companies that ventured to show what would be a virtual immersion in activities of daily life.

The Walmart chain of stores has around 11,000 stores in 28 countries and in 2017, it had already created a prototype of what its virtual environment could be. The experience was developed in collaboration with ‘Mutual Mobile’ for the South by Southwest (SXSW) event that brings together the technology, music and cinema industries.

The 3D environment consists of a replica of the aisles of the iconic supermarket chain where shoppers could walk the shelves and shop.

In the video, shared by the company, you can see the integration of a Purchasing Assistance Module (SAM) that will allow the buyer to teleport directly to the products they have on the shopping list, there a catalog will be opened of products with the price, description and nutritional value, in addition to the assistant will suggest related recipes or complementary products to which we are buying.

In the next scene of the video, a person can be seen buying a television, for which the assistant will recommend the accessories that are usually purchased with this type of device.

Although the video has already been published a few years ago, users have seen it again with the strengthening of the metaverse, as it is part of the vision of Jeremy King, former CTO of Walmart, about what the shopping experience would be like in the future.

Similarly, in the following years, King continued to insist on virtual reality, as well as deep learning algorithms to learn more about his customers and facilitate the purchase process.

Alliance of tech giants to create the metaverse glasses

The company Qualcomm reached an agreement with Microsoft to develop Augmented Reality (AR) tools for the metaverse, including custom processors for immersion glasses.

The announcement, made during CES 2022, seeks to accelerate the adoption of AR by businesses and end users.

The collaboration includes the development of new chips that allow the creation of much lighter glasses and visors with greater energy efficiency. Similarly, the processor manufacturer plans that its semiconductors allow the integration of software such as Microsoft Mesh, a communication and collaboration platform in virtual reality environments.

