This Xiaomi “Pro” collapses in its best version, with a 108 MP camera and a 120 Hz screen

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro It will go down in history as one of the best value for money mobile phones launched in 2021. In addition to a beautiful design, this mobile features jewels such as the 108 MP camera. Its most powerful version is 8GB + 128GB, which now falls to 290 euros in PcComponents thanks to a discount that you cannot miss.

This version has a regular price of 349.99 euros, so the savings would reach 60 euros if you buy it from this store. It is the best price you can find in the market for this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, since the same model is in Amazon for 310 euros and in the Xiaomi store for 299.99 euros. In addition to saving you a good sum of money, with this purchase you will also get a powerful smartphone that has a 120 Hz screen and a gigantic battery.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro 8GB + 128GB for 290 euros

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a phone that, despite having a large battery, remains at 192 grams of weight and 8.1 millimeters thick. Thus, you will enjoy a mobile comfortable in the hands, but that also offers a good sense of resistance. On the front it mounts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz, of very good quality to enjoy multimedia content.

The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip focused on the “gaming” section that gets along especially well with games. With this processor and 8 GB RAM, good performance is more than assured. The operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11, with the update to Android 12 assured.

The jewel in the crown of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the 108 MP main camera, which promises high-level photographic results. There are three more cameras on the rear: 8 MP ultra-wide, 5 MP telemacro, and 2 MP depth sensor. Also, ride a 16 MP front camera.

We cannot forget about the terminal battery, which has a 5,020 mAh capacity. In practice, you can get through the full day of use without much trouble, even with 120 Hz on. This battery is compatible with 33W fast charge, so it is fully charged in just over an hour. By the way, the fingerprint sensor is on the side.

