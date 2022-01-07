Three Wise Men in Cuba? The regime walks a portrait of Fidel Castro through Sancti Spíritus

While in various countries they celebrate caravans for the Day of the Magi, in Cuba the regime continues with its “Caravan of Freedom”. Children and youth of Sancti Spíritus they accompanied a painting of the late Fidel Castro on the streets of that city.

In the shared images and videos, you can see young people guarding Castro’s painting in a jeep and several trucks behind. Also, how a group of people with Cuban flags and from the Union of Young Communists (UJC) run behind. Every year the regime reissues the journey that Fidel Castro made in 1959 to Havana.

“Children and young people evoked the momentous event through a journey through several arteries until they reached the park, a journey during which she was always accompanied by students, combatants of the Cuban Revolution and workers, “reported the state-run Cuban News Agency (ACN).

The caravan culminated in the Serafín Sánchez Valdivia park, where there were several photos of Castro. In a political-cultural event, the “caravanist” Alcibíades Aguilar Rondón was recognized and a group of people were given the UJC card, added the aforementioned source.

“We continue to multiply young people with victory and make Revolution,” said Yediza Pérez Hidalgo, first secretary of the UJC in Sancti Spíritus.

The The regime continues with its exaltation of Fidel Castro, despite the dictator’s will and law that his name or figure should not be used “to name institutions, squares, parks, avenues, streets and other public places, as well as monuments, busts, statues, commemorative plaques and other similar forms of tribute were not erected in his memory”, according to Law 123 of 2016 “On the use of the name and figure of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz”.

In Cienfuegos a sculpture of a Castro hand was inaugurated. According to its creator, Juan García Cruz, “the plate is made of bronze; the rest, of concrete and ferrocement, simple but imperishable materials, like Fidel“.