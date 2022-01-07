Tigres del Licey add gunner Kyle Martin

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The general management of the Tigres del Licey announced the hiring of outfielder and first baseman Kyle Martin, who comes from being the leader in home runs in the regular round of the Mexican Pacific League.
Audo Vicente added that Martin has already arrived in the country and is ready to enter the action with the team that seeks to achieve one of the two places for the final series that are played in the current Round Robin.
The 6-1, 215-pound, 29-year-old left-handed hitter was selected in the 2014 draft in the 20th round by the Los Angeles Angels and the following year by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round.
With the Mayos de Navojoa in Mexico, he had a .261 (180-47) batting percentage with 33 runs scored, five doubles, 17 home runs and 43 RBIs in 53 games with 31 walks and 58 strikeouts.
In the summer with the Winnipeg team of the American Association, Independent League, he hit .280 in 99 games with 31 homers, 106 RBIs, 25 doubles, two triples, 76 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
In his lifetime in four seasons in the US Minor Leagues, he has participated in 419 challenges with an offensive line of .226 / .303 / .401 with 56 homers, 232 RBIs, 205 runs scored, 82 doubles, six triples and five stolen bases. .