Today’s Horoscope for El Niño Prodigy January 6, 2022

03/21 – 04/19

The euphoria will fade and your whole being will ask you to slow down. Don’t be afraid of loneliness. Choose a quiet place to deepen and connect with your inner universe. Search the bottom of your heart because there you will find all the answers.

04/20 – 05/20

You will feel more sociable and predisposed to meet new people. You will reestablish the dialogue with your friends and some projects that were in the pipeline will resume their course. It will be an ideal time for you to get involved in group endeavors.

05/21 – 06/20

You will not lack good ideas or imagination to improve your professional situation. Now it will be convenient for you to concentrate and establish your main objectives. Make a list of the most important issues you have to solve. You will sacrifice yourself, but you will achieve what you most aspire to.

6/21 – 7/20

Travel and international relations will be favored. You will feel more optimistic and enthusiastic, but do not exhaust your energy exclusively on worldly matters. The spiritual guide that you were needing will arrive and that will help you regain faith.

07/21 – 08/21

Your emotions and your will could move in opposite directions and at times you will feel that you are overflowing. If others oppose your wishes or confront you, you better remain calm. Don’t get caught up in useless conflicts.

08/22 – 09/22

A love relationship will take on new dimensions and you will dream of building a future for two. If you open your mind, you will have a better chance that your links will prosper. If you are single, pay attention because someone very special will cross your path.

09/23 – 10/22

In the workplace you will choose to take a low profile and act in a much more helpful way. Organize your mind and make sure your papers are in order. Stay active so that the day is not monotonous or boring.

10/23 – 11/22

Today you will distill a captivating energy and you will see that life will take on a new color and that in the romantic sphere there will be a positive turn. My recommendation is that you let yourself flow and that you resort to your charms when making requests.

11/23 – 12/20

You will have the need to spend more time at home and to take shelter in the laps of your loved ones to rest from external impacts. The climate in your home will be very pleasant, interest, gentle ways and empathy will prevail above all.

12/21 – 01/19

They will make you a very special invitation that you will not be able to miss. Someone will want to share a trip or a moment of relaxation with you. Say yes to good energy. Leave your obligations aside for a moment and give yourself the chance to have fun.

01/20 – 02/18

The stars will bring money issues to the surface. You will use your time productively and you will be interested in improving your economy. Thanks to your good disposition you will attract into your life an energy of wealth, prosperity and abundance.

02/19 – 03/20

With the Moon and Jupiter in your sign you will enjoy this day a lot. Your mood will be optimistic and your good energy will expand around you. Luck will be on your side, bet on combinations of numbers related to date of birth. You’ll be lucky!

