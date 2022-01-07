Tom Brady has great incentives

MEXICO CITY.

ANDIt’s unlikely that Tom Brady is thinking part of what will happen on Sunday when the Buccaneers host the Panthers at the last big dance of the regular season.

But if Tom Brady doesn’t think about it, we do. The Tampa Bay quarterback can accomplish something that in just over three decades only three others did: Cap off a season leading pass attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdowns.

Since 1991 in league records only Drew Brees (2008) and Peyton Manning (2013), did.

Through Week 17, Tom Brady sets the pulse with 682 passes, 456 completions, 4,990 yards and 40 touchdowns. If he keeps the top in all four lines, the winningest man in the Super Bowl era will get a bonus of up to $ 2.5 million.

Just for touchdown passes and yards he will earn a million dollars, according to estimates from Sportrac, the site specializing in contracts for American athletes.

Brady is the only player this season with 40 touchdown passes. He is 10 yards away from joining Brees as the only quarterbacks in the game’s history with multiple 5,000-yard drives.

Every weekend when he walks into a stadium to catch the balls below the center, Brady has the opportunity to add his name to whatever record is available.

The seven-ring Super Bowl winner needs 16 completions to break Brees’ mark (472). Brady has hit at least 18 passes in every game this season, so the milestone is within arm’s reach.

The folklore of the NFL is in its great stories, in its chapters that immediately become classics. The 44-year-old man who seems to never get old is heading to another moment for collective memory.

As if that were not enough, in less than 22 months, the future Hall of Famer became the best quarterback in the history of the Buccaneers. The numbers, not to mention the gleaming Lombardi Trophy, confirm it. Brady will make his 33rd start of the regular season. His .719 (23-9) winning percentage is the highest in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers will try to build momentum for the playoffs with a home game against the Panteras, a team they beat by 26 points just two weeks ago in Charlotte, but once again the name that will go down in history this Sunday is Tom Brady.

