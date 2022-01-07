Tommy Furty looks for a new opportunity to fight

Getty Jake Paul fighting Tyron Woodley

If a star has his way, he will return to a boxing ring against Jake Paul in March 2022.

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and is coming off an impressive knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last month. “The Problem Child” boxed Woodley during the Showtime PPV event on December 19, 2021.

However, Woodley was not supposed to be Paul’s opponent that night. The social media superstar was originally set to box Tommy Fury, however “TNT” pulled out of the match two weeks ahead of schedule with a broken rib.

Fury, who is the half brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, is still recovering from the injury and plans to have an MRI later this month to see how he progresses. That’s what TNT told Ariel Helwani on the most recent episode of “The MMA Hour.”

And if all goes well, Fury will get a chance to box Paul in March. He told the reporter that Paul vs. Woodley 2 was the worst boxing match he has ever seen, and that he would have beaten The Problem Child easily if he were Paul’s opponent instead of “The Chosen One.”

“I want this fight,” Paul said. “My whole team wants this fight. You know, now it seems to me that getting out of that fight was Jake Paul’s Christmas present. That’s the best thing that could have happened to him. I think he was completely thrilled when I pulled out of this fight because he knew he couldn’t beat me.

And the fact that he’s not jumping into a reschedule right now just shows where his head is. I think he was backed in that fight. “

Fury wants to face Paul in March, his team works hard to agree on the fight

Fury said his team is working “diligently” to put the fight together, and TNT confirmed that he should be ready to box Paul in March 2022.

Fury’s main goal is to become a world boxing champion, so while he will do his best to compete against The Problem Child in the coming months, TNT told Helwani that he will not put his career on hold for long waiting. to Paul. to accept your challenge.

TNT wants Paul to “stop playing games” and “fight a boxer”

Fury said that Paul would get a lot more respect from the boxing world if he fights with “TNT”, because Fury has been boxing “all his life.” The fighter has won multiple amateur boxing titles and boasts an undefeated professional record of 7-0.

“People will give you a lot more credit for fighting a real boxer than fighting these 40-year-olds and retired MMA folks.

“If you want to be a boxer, step up and fight a boxer. Stop playing “.

