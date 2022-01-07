Tourism was the engine of the economy in 2021

Santo Domingo, RD.

In 2021 4,995,412 tourists arrived in the Dominican Republic, of which 728,335 visited the nation in December.

Of the total number of visitors who arrived in the country in December of that year, 536,001 were foreigners and 192,334 were Dominicans residing abroad. According to the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the figures given this Thursday represented 117% more of the tourists who arrived that same month in 2019.

In a press conference led by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, Collado also stated that During 2021, tourists generated US $ 5.626 million in foreign exchange, of which US $ 843 million were generated only in December.

In this regard, President Abinader said that these currencies have helped to maintain a stable exchange rate and mitigate imported inflation and the increase in oil prices.

Most of the tourists who entered the country did so through the Punta Cana airport, which, with 50% of total non-resident arrivals during December 2021, is 23% above the levels of December 2019. Las Américas, El Cibao and Puerto Plata airports are also recovering in terms of arrivals from non-residents.

The average stay of foreign tourists was 10 days, explained mainly by Americans. This group stayed mainly in La Altagracia (47%) and Greater Santo Domingo (11%).

Also, Dominicans absent registered a stay of 18 days, and they stayed mainly in Greater Santo Domingo (36%) and Santiago (24%).

In December 2021, 5,200 flights also arrived with an occupancy of 85%, Collado noted, adding that approximately 134 airlines were received from 154 different airports.

This number is similar in arrivals to 2019 figures, but occupancy was 4% higher in December 2021.

Maritime arrivals

The Minister of Tourism commented that December 2021 was the month with the highest maritime activity in Dominican ports since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was also the month in which the Taino Bay port in Puerto Plata was inaugurated.

He added that in December 2021 a total of 91,732 unique cruise passengers entered Dominican waters (46% more than in November) through the ports of Amber Cove, Taíno Bay and La Romana.

The ferry operations were reactivated during the month of analysis and ended with the arrival of 13 operations and 5,632 foreigners to the port of Sans Souci (205% more than November 2021).

Jobs

Collado stated that one out of every five formal jobs recovered in the country was in Hotels, Bars and Restaurants, in addition to about 65,000 formal jobs were recovered throughout 2021, representing an estimated recovery of 91,347 direct informal jobs and 185,000 indirect jobs.

The holder of the Mitur projected that by 2022 more than seven million tourists are expected, 9% above 2019 and 7% above 2018.

Recovery

President Abinader opined that the Tourism Recovery Plan, which was created at the beginning of his administration, positioned the Dominican Republic as a world leader in returning to the figures of 2019, while some countries chose to close their borders, fear overcame them and shattered their hope of recovery.

Results

The president, when leading the press conference of the Ministry of Tourism to present tourist statistics in December 2021, said that upon his arrival to power there was uncertainty, hopelessness and fear that today have become certainty, hope and opportunities.

“I don’t think many countries can say that they have had the best month in their history in terms of visitor arrivals. We open with responsibility, everyone’s commitment and prioritizing health, jobs and investment, ”he added, saying that the results have been seen today.