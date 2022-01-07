Tristan Thompson wanted to “apologize” to his daughter and sent her hundreds of flowers

Tristan thompson he is sorry and sad with his daughter True, product of its relationship with Khloé Kardashian, after the confirmation of paternity of the son of Maralee Nichols conceived while still dating the socialite. As an “excuse me” he tried to approach her and give her hundreds of flowers as a gift.

He recently shared through Instagram stories a confirmation of the paternity test for Maralee’s baby, mentioning that he accepts the responsibility that comes with it and apologizes to all the people that he hurt publicly and privately with this legal battle.

“Today the results of the paternity test revealed that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ son. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been clarified I am willing to amicably raise our son. “, it reads.

After that story, she uploaded a special for Khloé where she tells her that she doesn’t deserve it and regrets the humiliation she caused her. He assured that he loves her, respects her and is very sorry.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the headache and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you these years. My actions definitely don’t align with how I see you. I respect and love you very much, despite what you may believe. Again, I’m really sorry ”, wrote in the second story.

Tristan Thompson gives True flowers to apologize.

After the humiliating infidelity (again) Tristan wanted to get closer to his little daughter, True, that he surely does not understand what is happening with his parents. The NBA player went to pick her up from school with a bouquet of 100 roses while he waited for her in the car. The photos were published by TMZ who say it was an apology gift for the three-year-old girl.

Now True will have a little brother as a result of his father’s deception, with him there are three children of Tristan Thompson, the oldest is the result of the relationship with Jordan Craig.

It is said (or rather, expected) that this is the definitive ending for Khloé and Tristan, the sisters of the socialite are supporting her by sending her flowers and some other details to make her feel better after this great bitter drink.