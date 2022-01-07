Tuca Ferretti has more games directed than 15 Liga MX DT’s combined

The Closing 2022 starts tonight and right or wrong, presents a deck of coaches updated, with elements that do not have many games directed in Liga MX, to the degree that Ricardo Ferretti can boast of having more games than 15 strategists who will start the contest. Tuca Ferretti has been active in Mexican soccer since 1991, almost 31 years, and adds thousand 191 directed games with Pumas, Chivas, Toluca, Morelia, FC Juárez and three stages with the Tigres.

Miguel Herrera took the place of Ferretti in Tigres -who went to FC Juárez- and is going for his second semester with the UANL. El Piojo is the second DT with the most matches directed of the 18 coaches, with 647, after having started his path as DT in 2002, 11 years after Tuca.

15 DT’s together do not make a shadow of Tuca

Not adding the numbers of 15 coaches in the League they reach the meetings that the Bigotton has directed, since in total there are 920 games, without counting Miguel Herrera and Ignacio Ambriz, two of the three with the most experience with Tuca.

The strategist with the fewest games in the League is Sebastian Mendezby Xolos, who arrived at the end of the Apertura 2021 to replace Robert Dante Siboldi and was the last five encounters of the club, being recommended by Christian Bragarnik.

Another item that goes for your first full tournament is Leo Ramos, from Gallos Blancos, who barely adds 10 duels after arriving at the club at the end of August after the departure of Héctor Altamirano and who has a style very similar to that of Guillermo Almada, who will make his debut on the Pachuca bench after his departure from Santos.

Beñat San José, from Mazatlán, and Marcelo Méndez, from Atlético de San Luis, they lived their first tournament in Mexican soccer in the Apertura 2021. The coach of the canyoners completed the 17 games of the regular phase after passing through the KAS Eupen of Belgium and the strategist of the Potosinos registered 18 games when reaching the Repechage in the one that fell to the Warriors after being with Liverpool of Uruguay.

Portuguese Pedro Caixinha returns to Liga MX after two years after his adventure with Cruz Azul. Now he is back on the bench for Santos, a team with which he was champion in the Clausura 2015 to increase the 175 games led in Mexico.

The 920 games of the 15 DT’s

Pedro Caixinha (175)

Javier Aguirre (161)

Diego Cocca (106)

Guillermo Almada (95)

Juan Reynoso (84)

Pablo Guede (64)

Andres Lillini (62)

Nicolas Larcamón (41)

Santiago Solari (37)

Ariel Holan (23)

Michel Leaño (22)

Marcelo Mendez (18)

Beñat San José (17)

Leo Ramos (10)

Sebastian Mendez (5)

The cases of Diego Cocca and Andrés Lillini, who after the departure of Ricardo Ferretti from Tigres in the summer of 2021, can claim to be the coaches with the longest current process for the start of the Clausura 2022.

Both Cocca and Lillini arrived at the Atlas and Pumas prior to the Apertura 2020, although if it is counted from the day they announced it, the tie would be broken in favor of Andrés, who was appointed UNAM strategist on July 23, 2020, while Diego was on August 11.

