Uber accepts its mistake, takes a step back and restores consumer confidence

One user experienced an inconsistency with the Uber service, but the mark accepts his mistake and offers a solution, enhancing its image to the client.

The platforms they offer private transport services Through digital applications, they have earned the respect of users at an international level, since they found in these an alternative to be able to transport themselves from point “A” to point “B”, without the need to leave their homes in search of a service provider. these services.

According to the Statista graph where it shows the use of the mobility apps around the world, there are some countries that have notoriously accepted the appearance of these platforms, such as China, which is leading with 51 percent of people who have used these for trips and short trips, as well as Russia that is positioned in second place with 38 percent, Spain in third with 35 percent, the United States with 35 percent and Brazil with 33 percent, among others.

Although these have been well received by users internationally, there are some countries that suffered from complications to “accept” the arrival of these transport platforms, as was the case of Mexico, where even to date some states of the Republic continue to show disagreement with these brands such as Uber, Didi, Beat, among others, mainly by taxi drivers who already dominated this market.

Similarly, users tend to show certain inconsistencies in the services of these brands, such as the passenger who accused Didi of having an ineffective service for disabled people, or those Uber drivers that if you don’t pay them in cash they won’t give you the trip, damaging the image of the organizations; However, companies constantly demonstrate their concern to provide a quality service, so they attend to the reported deficiencies of their clients and constantly provide solutions, especially on social networks.

A user has exposed his case on social networks, where he notified Uber over one inconsistency in his service, more specifically on the billing in expenses on the platform, since it seems to have taken longer than expected. Given this, the brand’s customer service mentions through a message that this is due to an update in their systems, a fact for which it has been slow to complete this procedure, which is why they decided to reimburse their trip for a value of 399 pesos in loans Uber, a fact that has been well received by the user, who is grateful to the brand at the time of accept your mistake.

It is almost impossible that at the time of offering our products or services there will never be an error, inconsistency or complaint of our quality by the client; However, there are two ways to approach these types of situations: to ignore or accept our mistakes.

Contrary to what some people might think, the fact that companies accept their mistakes He speaks positively of his name, since he shows interest in the perception that the client has about his products or services, enhancing the image of this before the perception of the consumer.

An example of this we had a few months ago with Konami, who after showing the first gameplays of the successor of the PES video game (eFootball), chose to apologize, taking into account the comments of the users, promising improvements in their graphics and enhancing the quality of service that the company offers, since in the end they will be the ones who pay for the video game.

The recognition of their mistakes by brands enhances their image in the consumer’s mind, in addition to allowing them to correct their mistake and improve the experience of their customers.

