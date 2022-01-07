United States launches call for camp in Phoenix

Selection of U.S will hold a camp in Phoenix from this Friday, January 7 to 21 of the same month. It must be remembered that this camp is prior to the triple date of the octagonal that starts on the 27th of the same month before The savedr in Columbus.

The North American coach, Gregg Berhalter, announced a list of 19 players for the camp where the figures of European football will not be, but the most recognized elements of the MLS and that they were the basis of the team that won the 2021 Gold Cup.

Berhalter also announced that these 19 players will be in Phoenix for two weeks, where they will hold training sessions and games behind closed doors and that after that the elements of Europe will be incorporated to move to a camp in Columbus, site of the first match of the date against the squad. Salvadoran.

Those summoned for the camp in Phoenix are the following:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire) and Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montrêal), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) and Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

Forwards: Paul Arriola (DC United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).