Uriel Antuna had everything arranged with Santos Laguna but in the end he ended up going to Cruz Azul

One of the most gruesome negotiations in recent years came to an end when Uriel antuna happened to Blue Cross Y Roberto Alvarado to Chivas de Guadalajara. The exchange between both institutions took weeks of negotiations in which other actors were also part of the operation.

America was the first destination chosen for the ‘Sorcerer‘, but his financial demands ruined the entire agreement between the clubs. However, and according to a video that Antuna’s partner uploaded on his personal YouTube channel, everything indicated that the international with Mexico would sign with him. Santos Laguna.

“It is that it was almost closed with Santos. It is a riot, because I don’t even know what fart, Manfredi does not even know what fart, he is also angry because we already had the offer …”, is heard in the voices that appear in the video.

“I can’t tell you until 5 in the afternoon. Because until 5 o’clock I know what is going to happen “, one hears Antuna himself repeat on more than one occasion. All this indicates that the agreement with Santos included the Eduardo Aguirre Heading to the Akron Stadium due to Uriel’s high cost and the interest that Chivas has always shown for the ‘Mudo’.

However, and with the final outcome of the situation, Antuna ended up in the ranks of Cruz Azul while Piojo Alvarado ended up in the Rebaño squad in one of the most notorious agreements in recent years in all of Mexican football.