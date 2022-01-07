Uriel Antuna points to Chivas

January 05, 2022 · 17:53 hs

For many, the past is trodden on, for others not, and they speak openly about it without filters. Uriel antuna left behind the colors rojiblancos to sheathe himself in the light blue from Blue Cross, and thus open a new chapter in his career, which has already taken him to various sites such as Manchester City, Groningen, THE Galaxy, Chivas and now Machine.

In one of his first interviews as cement maker, they were not going to let him talk about his departure from Guadalajara Sports Club, and how he lived his stage dressed as red and white, as he was one of the most criticized in his two years wearing the shirt of Chivas.

The interview at its point

Interviewed by the television channel, TUDN, Antuna “Spilled the beans”, and expressed himself this way Chivas: “I have no complaints about Chivas… There is nothing against them, although I don’t know if they have something against me… I don’t know. I tried to give my all on the pitch, working hard to improve myself and the team. I had some oversights, it could have happened to anyone, but I learned from my mistakes ”.

He did not feel endorsed by the club

“The truth is that I did not feel supported, that they had that confidence in me. With the technicians there were no problems, I always had good communication, but beyond that I don’t know what happened, I tried to focus on the field, that’s what counts in the end ”.

If the Chivas board of directors exhibited it

Playing against Juárez FC

“It could be, that’s how I felt. I am not aware of the policy of the board, but I tried not to focus on that. Perhaps the player should be protected a little more, in the end they did not do it, each manager has his way of handling this type of situation. I learned the hard way, I have no doubt about that ”.

How to get to Cruz Azul

“You learn from mistakes and that’s what happened to me, I had to learn the hard way and you have to correct those mistakes that cross you out in some way. At the end of the day it is not what you live daily, but rather the press focuses on what you do bad than on what you do good “.

Antuna in a game against Rayados de Monterrey

“I arrive more mature, more aware, more committed and to give my best. Reverse that bad image that they have of me, that they see that it was not what happened or I am not as the press says. A way of playing with which I identify myself, I like it because of the direct way, I feel that it adapts a little more to my way of playing “.

Uriel Antuna’s numbers as a Chivas player

After the Gold Cup 2019, where he had a correct role in the competition that saw the selection of FMexican soccer get the trophy of champion of the area, Uriel antuna arrived in January 2020 to the ranks of the Guadalajara for about $ 11,000,000 dollars, one of the most expensive reinforcements in the team’s history.

As a player of the flock, participated in 64 games, scoring 6 goals and giving 9 assists, playing a total of 4,547 minutes. Antuna he needed just over 267 minutes to score or assist, almost three complete games to make an offensive contribution to his team’s scoreboard, playing as a forward or winger.