Uruguay’s first cryptocurrency ATM was inaugurated in Punta del Este

Inaugurated within Uruguay the first cryptocurrency ATM in Punta del Este, at the Smart Point premises. It will operate the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, BNB, BUSD, Ferret Token and Urubit, the last two being local.

The ATM was developed jointly by Uruguayan companies Open (Ferret Token) and Urubit that specialize in cryptocurrencies and will integrate the first ATM network for this currency in the country, U-Teller.

Adolfo Varela, director and founder of inBierto, a company that grew 1200% in the last 25 days, said that intends to add more types of cryptocurrencies in the future and detailed that the ATM will deliver the digital currencies and that he receives money at the market value, he reported Montevideo Portal.

According to the director of the company, there is a lot of “person-to-person” commerce used to exchange money for cryptocurrencies, and vice versa, which it can lead to scams or loss of money. “Instead, in this case the exchange will be with the machine,” he added.

More than 80 countries in the world have virtual currency ATMs And, therefore, once the first ATM is installed, the objective is to continue growing in Maldonado (capital of the department that contains Punta del Este) and in Montevideo (Uruguayan capital). Then they will focus on the rest of the country.

“The idea with this is to increase the adoption of cryptocurrencies by the people,” said Varela and maintained that The current adoption of crypto is equivalent to the adoption of the internet in the early 2000s. He believes that the value of the industry, globally, is more than three trillion US dollars.

For the construction of the cryptocurrency ATM, only specific parts were imported, but the cabinet, the software, the form, and the functions are entirely manufactured in Uruguay (REUTERS / Dado Ruvic)

“There is a lot of potential for growth. Every day more coins are being created and the market is growing with more people who use them, with more uses that are given to the different types of cryptocurrencies or blockchains (blockchain), and an infinity of daily uses that today are being adapted to blockchain, which will generate significant growth. We believe that Bitcoin in the coming years will reach the same market capitalization that gold has”, Commented Varela.

The first cryptocurrency ATM will be located at the Smart Point store on Gorlero street, between 29th and 30th streets in the Punta del Este Peninsula. Only specific parts were imported for its construction, but the cabinet, the software, the form, and the functions, They are manufactured entirely in Uruguay.

There will be an instance so that the interested public can approach the world of crypto and can take the equivalent of five US dollars in cryptocurrencies Ferret and Urubits.

“The spirit of the coin is that people can protect themselves from inflation”, Assured Varela.

What is a cryptocurrency and why are there so many

A cryptocurrency is a digital asset. Ownership is guaranteed through encrypted encryption that ensures the honesty of transactions. It prevents cryptocurrencies from being copied as can be done, for example, with a photo. These coins do not exist physically, are kept in a digital wallet.

They also work through a large shared ledger called blockchain. This type of technology provides a security system that prevents the same asset from being transferred twice or from being falsified. It is like a large ledger scrutinized by hundreds of thousands of people around the world where information is recorded and stored. All this is shared on the network and is protected in such a way that your data cannot be deleted or altered.

The value of these cryptocurrencies changes depending on supply and demand, and the commitment of those who own them. As they are not regularized by banks and official bodies, this often means that prices are formed without public information to support them.

