Van with 10 lifeless bodies abandoned in Zacatecas, Mexico

AMLO reinforces security in Zacatecas due to the appearance of bodies in the streets 5:27

(CNN Spanish) – A truck that had 10 bodies with signs of blows was abandoned at dawn this Thursday in front of the Government Palace of Zacatecas, in Mexico, according to the State Attorney General’s Office reported to CNN.

The entity indicated that they processed the scene and that they took the vehicle to the Institute of Forensic Sciences to be analyzed. He also said that the records of the public security cameras installed in the center of the city are being examined in order to have more information on those responsible for the incident.

The governor of the state, David Monreal Ávila, published a video on his Facebook page in which he gave more details of the discovery. In the publication, he states, verbatim: “At 5:30 in the morning they inform me of a gray Mazda pickup that they came to leave here, in front of the Government Palace, with apparently beaten and injured bodies.”

Monreal Ávila added that an investigation has already been initiated and that he will report on its development later.

The government of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, launched in November 2021 a security plan to increase the military and police presence in Zacatecas, mainly in the municipalities where an increase in violence was reported, with episodes such as the discovery of bodies exposed on public roads.