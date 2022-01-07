Víctor Escobar, first to access euthanasia without suffering a terminal illness in Colombia | Univision Salud News

Escobar, 60, chose this Friday, at 7 o’clock in the afternoon in Cali, Colombia, to be euthanized and put an end to the long list of serious medical problems that have afflicted him for years and that force him to be accompanied by a nurse 24 hours a day.
Escobar will become, if there are no impediments, the first patient with a non-terminal diagnosis to access euthanasia in Colombia.
Euthanasia was decriminalized in Colombia in 1997, but it did not become law until 2015. The Constitutional Court confirmed last July the extension of the coverage of the right to “die with dignity” to non-terminal patients; Previously, this procedure was only enabled for people who had terminal illnesses in an advanced stage.
Chance to fight for a “dignified death”
From his apartment in Cali, Escobar is aware of the importance of his case, unprecedented in Latin America: “It is the door for a patient like me, with degenerative diseases, to have the opportunity to fight for a dignified death,” he said in statements to AP.
“I feel immense tranquility, I do not fear what is to come. I have been told that the procedure is going to be a slow sedation first, so that I have time to say goodbye. Then there is the euthanasia injection, which will be painless, a very peaceful death. “
Although Escobar will be the first Colombian to achieve a dignified death without suffering a terminal illness, he is not the first to seek it: Martha Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old woman suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, had everything ready for her end in October of the year last but the clinic canceled the procedure two days before. Sepúlveda’s decision had generated a great debate in Colombian society.
The cause of this cancellation lay in a television report in which Sepúlveda spoke of his decision, and from this interview the judicial decision that denied him access to his right to take his life began. Two weeks later, a judge in Medellín ordered the clinic to reschedule the euthanasia, which has not yet been applied.
To prevent something similar from happening to him, Escobar will speak to the media very cautiously, according to his lawyer, Luis Giraldo Montenegro. “We live in a society that prefers to see a person’s pain. Victor Escobar is a warrior, his will is stronger than pain. It is not easy for anyone to set a date and time to his life,” said Giraldo Montenegro.
In the company of your family before receiving euthanasia
Escobar, a father of four, planned to spend his last afternoon in the company of his children and his wife, Diana Francelly Nieto.
The man was 24 years old and working as a truck driver when he had a serious road accident that required multiple medical treatments and three spinal surgeries. After a long recovery, he went to work in a laboratory, where he believes he was affected by the presence of asbestos (asbestos), a mineral whose inhalation can lead to serious lung conditions.
Since then, he has suffered two strokes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high pulmonary pressure, fibrosis or diabetes, among other serious ailments that prevent him from fending for himself and that led him to request euthanasia in 2020.
After several demands, the committee of the clinic that had to practice euthanasia said that it did not accredit the conditions of a terminal illness “nor the existence of a medical condition incompatible with human dignity capable of producing intense suffering.”
The Superior Court of Cali, however, returned the case to a judge who ordered the health company to coordinate with the patient a date and time for his dignified death.
Escobar has said that he will donate his functional organs, that he wishes to be cremated the day after his death and that when he dies he will have on the jersey of his soccer team, Deportivo Cali. “I will leave happy with this title that they give us. My departure is approaching and with it my duty fulfilled as a Cali fan ”, he said.