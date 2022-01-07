VIDEO: A traffic jam in an underground tunnel created by an Elon Musk company goes viral

This Thursday there was a traffic jam in an underground tunnel created by The Boring Company – a company run by Elon Musk – under the Las Vegas Convention Center (USA), during the Consumer Electronics Fair (CES, for its acronym in English). One of the affected drivers posted a video on Twitter that has gone viral.



In the recording, it is observed how the driver circulates on the road in one direction until, suddenly, he meets a car caravan, and you should slow down. Shortly after, he exits the tunnel.

“Is there often a lot of traffic here?” Asks one of the passengers in the vehicle. Then the driver replies no, arguing that he believes that what is happening is that the access doors to the south wing of the building are closed.

2025: This how most will die, asphyxiating in a tesla tunnel traffic jam, which is supposed to be impossible pic.twitter.com/9DDX5PU83w – pixelnull… Certified Illuminati Strategy Architect (@pixelnull) January 6, 2022

In May 2019 the LVCC Loop project was announced. With a length of 1.34 kilometers, it connects the new pavilion of the aforementioned convention center with the rest of the buildings that are located on the same street. It allows people to travel that distance in just one minute, while on foot it takes people between 15 and 20 minutes.

A year later, the construction of the two tunnels was completed, one in each direction, which have three stations where passengers can get on and off Tesla vehicles. The cars are expected to be able to drive up to 250 kilometers per hour and, in the future, even do it autonomously.

The idea of ​​The Boring Company is to solve the problem of traffic in big cities. In fact, it is carrying out a similar project in Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale (Florida), and also plans to do it in two cities in Texas.

