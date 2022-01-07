Video: Camera recorded uncontrolled descent of the tractor-trailer without brakes in La Línea

The images show a worker running in terror to the side of the road while the vehicle leaves the tunnel at full speed.

It is the tractor that was left without brakes and hit 17 other vehicles in the passage through the Central Mountain Range.

The event left eight people dead and dozens injured.

The causes

A mechanical failure is the main hypothesis of the authorities regarding the accident in which a tractor-trailer lost control and caused a collision inside the Los Venados tunnel, located in the La Línea sector.

Apparently it was a brake failure, which caused the tractor to hit 17 vehicles, inside a tunnel driving at approximately 60 km / h.

Local authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway to clarify exactly what caused the vehicle to lose control and impact others moving through the tunnel.

The director of the National Road Safety Agency (Ansv), Luis Felipe Lota, confirmed that “the entire accident is being reconstructed to determine its effective causes and we are verifying what happened to the vehicle, it seems a mechanical failure.”