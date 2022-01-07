Video content creators will be able to generate bitcoin with this new platform

Lightning.video, a platform that allows content creators to monetize their videos through payments in bitcoin (BTC), has generated more than 600 thousand sats for its users since its launch.

The platform was officially launched in November 2021, quite modestly, since the advertisement It was done through the official Lightning.video Twitter portal. Since then, more content creators have been uploading their creations to the platform, which has allowed them to generate BTC with immediate payments through the Lightning network.

According to compilation its creator, posted in a message on Twitter, the revenue of content creators has exceeded $ 250, based on the current price of bitcoin. This in just 2 months from its launch.

Each video allows you to set different formats to generate income: from pay-per-view, to comments and donations. In this way, users are allowed to define a fairly extensive payment scheme, while sharing videos with their followers.

On the platform there are videos with charges of just 1 sat to watch. Source: Lightning.video.

For now, the platform has few videos, including a large amount of adult content, which could even lead to Lightning.video becoming a competitor to platforms such as OnlyFans or Patreon.

The platform, although it receives payments in Lightning, these are deposited directly in the web wallet, and it is the user who must proceed to transfer them to their wallet manually.

It should be noted that this is not the first platform of this nature; In 2019 CriptoNoticias reported a video platform with gains in BTC through the Lightning network known as LightTube, although it is still active, it has very few videos.

BTC payments through the Lightning network

The Lightning network offers immediate payments, with low commissions, this being one of the main scalability solutions of the main Bitcoin network. It has allowed the construction of a series of payment platforms that make use of this network, such as Lightning.video.

One of the most notable uses that the Lightning network has been applied has been in El Salvador. After the recent adoption of bitcoin as legal tender within the country, different businesses receive payments in BTC through the Lightning network, facilitating the execution of immediate transactions without waiting times.

Apps like Strike, which allow the sending and receiving of money using Lightning, have seen peak downloads in the Central American country. In this case, Strike is mainly used to send remittances from the United States to El Salvador.