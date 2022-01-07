VIDEO: Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme denounces that he was a victim of discrimination at Six Flags

Once again the famous singer, Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme became a topic of conversation on social networks after sharing a couple of messages in which he reported being a victim of racism by a police officer in the United States.

Before his millions of followers, Grupo Firme’s vocalist recounted the moments he lived after visiting Six Flags in the state of California in the United States, where he was allegedly discriminated against by a security element.

Through their social networks, the interpreter of “Algo tranqui”, “Ya surmeme” and “El toxico” said that during his visit to the amusement park he lost a cell phone, so he took on the task of looking for it in the company of one of his assistants.

After searching for it, Eduin Caz and his partner found the mobile device; however, a security element told them that they would be delivered until night.

At that time, the new idol of the Mexican regional genre got on several attractions even though he had planned to leave before that time.

When he went to pick up the cell phone, a policeman of alleged origin from the United States denied him the delivery of his device. The singer assured that this happened due to his Mexican origin.

“He looked at me and made me face ugly”, The renowned singer assured on his social networks.

As expected, the publication immediately went viral as hundreds of Internet users expressed their support. Others told him that he did a lot of theater for something so small.

He gave up on drinking alcohol

After generating concern among his fans about entering the hospital in an emergency, the Grupo Firme vocalist revealed that he will make radical changes in his life so as not to become seriously ill.

It was through some videos that the leader of Grupo Firme shared on his social networksHow is it that he celebrated the arrival of 2022, because it was something very difficult for him, since he likes to drink alcoholic beverages and this time he could not do it.

Caz was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, and although he has not revealed what his treatment consists of, he surely cannot consume any type of irritant, so this new year more strongly than willingly, the singer did not consume something that could affect his health .

You may also like: