VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda puts music to the anniversary of the assault on the Capitol

Washington – The artist of Puerto Rican origin Lin-Manuel Miranda he put music on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol with the interpretation of a song from the musical “Hamilton”, premiered in 2015 and dedicated to one of the founding fathers of the North American country.

“We must never take our rights and freedoms for granted. And we must remain committed to finding a way forward together “, said Miranda when speaking at the Congress event through a video.

On the same recording, several artists performed the song “Dear Theodosia” from the musical “Hamilton,” which, according to Miranda, represents the efforts of Americans to come together.

After the performance, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy pelosi, stressed that “art has a way of saying things that connects as no other way does.”

The work “Hamilton” is inspired by the biography of Alexander Hamilton (1780-1804) and is written by Ron Chernow.

Born on the Caribbean island of Nieves, Hamilton came to the United States as a young man to become one of the founding fathers of the North American country.

On January 6 of last year, some 10,000 people, most of them sympathizers of then President Donald Trump (2017-2021), marched towards the Capitol and some 800 broke into the building to prevent the victory of the now US President, Joe from being ratified. Biden, in the November 2020 election.

The former president, who refused to accept his defeat against Biden in those elections, gave a rally before his followers just before the assault, in which he encouraged the crowd to march towards the Capitol and “fight” to prevent the result from being certified. electoral.

In a solemn speech from Congress, Biden on Thursday blamed Trump for creating a “web of lies” about the 2020 elections and inciting his followers to storm the Capitol.