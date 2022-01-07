Vinicius is the most valuable footballer in the world; Mbappé is # 50

Editorial Mediotiempo

It is not a joke and everything has a scientific and market study behind it. According to CIES Football Observatory, a medium specialized in values ​​and cost fluctuations within soccer, Vinicius Junior is the soccer player with the highest market value in the world with a sum of 188 million dollars, but the incredible thing is that Kylian Mbappé is number 50 with an amount of 81 million.

This semi-annual report presents the “value closer to reality” that it would cost a team to pay the termination clause of the player in question, that is why Mbappé is so punished in the measurement since only You have six months of employment with PSG left; Without renewal, the French forward can freely negotiate with any club from now on to join in the summer of 2022.

Kylian is linked to Real Madrid, the club to which he belongs Vinicius at the top of the count and there is precisely another striker who is linked with the Merengues, Erling Haaland, who ranks third with a value of 161.5 million dollars, with the English Phil Foden, Manchester City, in the second place with 173 million.

And if Donatello seems crazy in 50th place, we tell you that Neymar is up to position 83 worth 63 million dollars, which reinforces the theory of a former PSG player who hit hard against the Brazilian for not being able to stay healthy and carry the team in continental competitions; that is to say, not having won the Champions League.

Those who they don’t even appear among the 100 with the highest market value are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are now in their 30s and with the end of their careers getting closer and closer, are not “eligible” for the dynamics of the CIES Soccer Observatory.

The 10 most valuable footballers in the world