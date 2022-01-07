Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Friday, January 7

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will seek and find protection in the emotional aspect. Take an oil bath so that everything slips off you. Do not give so much importance to what is not. Trust your good fortune. You identify with a maternal figure in which you can trust your secrets, your intimacies, your concerns. Lucky numbers: 7, 42, 19.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will recognize that you have to take care of yourself in health, eating correctly and burying concerns. You look for stability in your romantic relationships and you will find it if you are responsible and follow through on what you promised. A wish comes true, if it is related to work or profession. Lucky numbers: 10, 37, 12.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Convince yourself that any change is necessary for your intellectual and spiritual development. There will be a total transformation in your life. Don’t get stuck waiting for others to make decisions for you. Take the initiative. Do not continue insisting on that person who does not want to follow advice. Lucky numbers: 50, 7, 49.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Avoid wars or family problems by being more measured in your expenses. If you look around you, most of the material things you have don’t make you happy. Light your way to progress with your perseverance and your faith in God. It is time to bury the complaints and take action. Lucky numbers: 24, 1, 18.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will now find yourself more communicative, expressive and sincere. Your way of being and thinking will bring happiness to others. The company of young people or children will remind you of past times and bring you up to date with the present. You will like to share with positive people. Lucky numbers: 15, 3, 22.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

You will now have the ability to guess the thoughts of others very effectively. You propose to get out of everything monotonous or repetitive. You will be very curious exploring new and strange places, those that nobody dares to explore. You will be creative and bold. Lucky numbers: 15, 33, 26.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

It is important now to stabilize, to harmonize your material world with the spiritual one. In love you will seek and find what is serious, stable and enduring. Your open mind will allow you to intuit where the best opportunities to do business or investments lie. Lucky numbers: 1, 9, 38.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Dedicate yourself to doing what truly satisfies you. New studies will bring you closer to awakening to a higher consciousness. Old affective and family conflicts are solved. Take advantage of the magic of the planets to socialize and expand your circle of friends. Lucky numbers: 10, 35, 4.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Domestic and family problems will no longer affect you since you can solve them without destroying you emotionally. The planetary energy fills you with blessings so that you enjoy good health. You have the power to achieve happiness, well-being, prosperity and love. Lucky numbers: 7, 3, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

It’s time to wait, Capricorn. Play it safe and take your time in everything. Don’t take risks right now. Stick with what you know and with those you know well. Take the opportunity to revive your dormant talents. Develop those skills that make you so special. Lucky numbers: 40, 18, 9.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Personal freedom, economic independence, self-expression without ties, will be the most important thing for you now. The time has come to take the initiative in everything and make new plans for the future. Knowing more about everything that surrounds you every day will lead you to gain more confidence in yourself. Lucky numbers: 41, 39, 2.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

A secret comes to light that for years you have been keeping quiet to avoid confrontations between your family. Stay out of all conflict. The less you say, the better it will be for you. You will have to face what is hopeless, but wait for the waters to calm down to defend your cause. Lucky numbers: 31, 8, 4.