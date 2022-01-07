“We will miss you”: Omar Chaparro and his wife are in mourning | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- For some people, the beginning of the year opened the way to unimaginable moments, whether of pure happiness or of a sadness so great that it only remains to remember it as learning or as a starting point to be stronger.

And with great pain, Omar Chaparro and his family reported that They are devastated after confirming the death of one of their loved ones that accompanied them for more than 13 years.

And it is that the actor shared with his followers that on the morning of Wednesday, January 5 he found his dog Daysi dead, while his other pet Niko was close without really understanding what was happening.

The composer also dedicated a tender message about his loss, which meant a very big loss for him because he considered his ‘lomito’ as one of the members of his family.

For his publication, Chaparro added two moving photographs of Daysi, his dog Pomorenia, one in which he was happy in front of the camera and the other in which he posed with a little skirt with a bow, where he wrote that in the morning he went down to the living room and the body of his pet was found “without moving”. In addition to two other snapshots with Niko, who was wearing an elegant evening dress.

Instagram / @ omarchaparro



At the beginning, the actor explained that it was his other puppy who warned them that something was wrong with his partner, so he decided to obey Niko and accompanied him to the room, what he possibly did not expect was that Daysi was lying on the floor. What saddened everyone the most is that the happy pet couple were no longer together.

I went downstairs and there she was under an armchair, without moving, she was gone, without bothering anyone, it seemed that she was asleep, I don’t know what hurt me more, if seeing her immobile body on the floor or seeing the sadness and pain in the eyes of Niko who had been his partner for more than 13 years “, reads the description.

The publication was filled with several comments from different celebrities who know Omar Chaparro for send your condolences and express that they understood the painThat is why they left messages of love, strength and understanding to both the actor and his wife.

“I’m very sorry little brother. I hug you from a distance”, “Now it’s calmer”, “I’m sorry Omar”, “I’m very sorry, a hug to the whole family”, “My beautiful Daisy, we will miss you very much. A baby girl beautiful, faithful and affectionate “,” A hug my Omar “,” I hug you with my soul “, were some comments.

For her part, Lucy Chaparro, better known in the entertainment world as “La Mojarrita”, also he remembered his beloved pet with some pictures that he published on his Instagram stories, where he shared the special moments he lived with Daysi.