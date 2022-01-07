What are the predictions of the Greater Warlock for 2022 | Horoscopes

The Greater Warlock held his typical annual conference in Mexico to give his predictions about 2022. And what do you predict for the new year? Many surprises and interesting things …
Antonio Vázquez Alba, better known as the “Greater Brujo” predicted a stable and favorable year for Mexico, but he did affirm that the president’s health will deteriorate. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as that of the singer Alejandra Guzman.
Reading his tarot cards, the seer was questioned by members of the press on various topics, highlighting the interest in the health of Silvia Pinal, who was recently hospitalized.
For Pinal, he pulled out the Ace of Cups card, and explained: “I don’t think she will have any crisis this year, she is being conserved. Her children will take care of her. The problem will be emotional because COVID is wreaking havoc on her family. Let’s try to help and support her”.
Delving into the subject, he stressed that it will be his daughter, Alejandra Guzmán, who will be most affected during 2022. “She is very bad,” he stressed, stating that there would be no planned tour with fellow singer Paulina Rubia. “They are going to suspend it,” he stressed.
How will we fare in 2022? (Another year with many surprises)
2022 will not improve for the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since not only will he have a probable deterioration in his health, but the projects that he has wanted to promote during his six-year term will be affected.
“It’s a regular year, it won’t be very good.”he explained. “There will be problems in the construction of the Mayan Train. And he could have a serious illness. We have seen how in a year his face has aged, he looks more tired. It will continue like this.”
Although he mocked the president, commenting that “he is a man who encourages himself.”
Despite this, the Warlock predicted a “healthy economy and a lot of work” for Mexico, which will be “among the first 15 places, not so bad.”
How will Mexico and Latin America fare in 2022?
VIOLENCE, MORE FEMINICIDES
Among other social aspects of Mexico, the Brujo Mayor noted that there will be “more social protests, serious problems against the president”, but that despite this “a country like this will always have problems and difficulties, but we will be controlling the matter very good. There won’t be so much conflict. “
However, she affirmed that femicides and violence are not decreasing.
In addition, he predicted that in 2022 Mexico will not have large or important earthquakes, such as those that have caused devastation in the past.
Regarding the possibility of a woman succeeding López Obrador in the presidency, the Brujo sees it as impossible, but assured that there will be a strong contest headed by the current head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, next to the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, who sees the future as candidates for his party, Morena.
And Mexico’s participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022? “There is money and the national team are going to have a lot of fun, but they are going to lose most of the games,” he anticipated. “But the fun no one is going to take away from them.”
How will the United States fare in 2022?
He stated that the pandemic will continue, but that “This has a main reason, because in a country like the United States, which has all the resources in the world, 25 percent of the population does not want to be vaccinated, so the deaths continue. In Mexico it continues, it continues throughout the year and I hope everyone takes care, from the same president “.
Other comments were about Belinda and Christian Nodal, speculating that they will not have a formal wedding, but that their relationship will continue.
Finally, he highlighted a call to people and governments to mobilize for the environmental emergency, of which the damage is already being observed.
“Climate change is the serious universal problem, the governments ignore it or pay attention. This will be tremendous in 10 years. This year we are going to see how New York will be flooded more, it is very serious.”
