What are the symptoms of micron that require medical attention?

From the increase in cmicron variant asos, whose contagion levels represent a 60% in Mendoza, according to the Minister of Health Ana Mara Nadal. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) they alerted the presence several symptoms requiring medical attention.

“It affects the skin, lips and nails. This suggests a nlow oxygen level in your blood“, explained the health entity through a statement.

That is why the detailed body what are the symptoms that require urgent medical attention: Shortness of breath, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, pale, gray or bluish skin, lips or nail beds depending on skin tone.

The levels of contagion represent 60%, informed the Minister of Health Ana Mara Nadal.

On the other hand, the specialists affirm that we must pay attention to the change in voice, which becomes harsher and more serious than normal: at that moment it is convenient to do a test to confirm if it is Covid.

Read more: Long lines again at the Mendoza testing centers

Other common symptoms that have occurred with the variation of the coronavirus are a runny nose, high fatigue, muscle pain, headache, fever or night sweats.

There are some symptoms that require medical attention.

See more: Concern about the growth of absenteeism due to Covid in companies