What Juan Rivera said about Chiquis Rivera’s accusations

Following recent statements by Chiquis Rivera placeholder image about an alleged embezzlement of money at Jenni Rivera Enterprises (JRE) and Jenni Rivera Fashion, companies where her uncles worked Rosie rivera Y Juan riveraThe singer assured that he intended to leave the accusations against his sister or himself in the past, but upon seeing the situation, he will offer a press conference where he will answer any questions on the subject with evidence.

During yesterday afternoon, the member of the Rivera dynasty made a live on his Instagram profile where he reacted to the controversy in which he is involved with his sister, this after his niece brought up an alleged theft within the companies he left Jenni Rivera while they were under Rosie’s control.

In this regard, during a talk that lasted about an hour, Juan Rivera faced Chiquis Rivera’s accusations. The also singer began his message by explaining that he did not want to start 2022 in the middle of a controversy, because he came to consider that all his differences with his nephews would remain in the past after Jacqie rivera take control of these companies.

“I really thought the b ** was going to end […] Yor I didn’t want the year to start like this, I didn’t want us to continue with this, but unfortunately here we are“, He said.

The member of the Rivera dynasty did not want to delve into the subject, since preferred to save his version of events for the press conference that will offer next Monday, January 10, space where he assured that he will answer all the questions that are had in this regard and mentioned that he will show evidence that supports his testimony.

“I’m here because I’m not hiding […] People want me to respond when they want and it is not like that, I will respond when I am ready, in the best way. I do not like to speak like that for speaking, I like to speak with the evidence in hand and I will do it that way”He continued.

Without further ado, Juan Rivera added a reflection on the problems that can be unleashed with fame. The singer did not specify for whom said message was directed, but due to the context it could refer to some of Jenni Rivera’s children.

“I know what fame is, I know what fame is like and what money is like. Money runs out, fame is deceptive, people forget about you overnight, one day you are a star, everyone loves you … the next day they forget about you. With artists it happens and will continue to happen ”, he commented.

The interpreter continued his transition from Instagram with his wife. The couple tried to talk about the projects they have planned for this year and answered some questions that their followers asked. In the end, Juan Rivera thanked all the people who have shown support in the circumstances.

The controversy between the sons of the Band diva and his uncles began last year, after Rosie Rivera announced that she would leave control of Jenni Rivera Enterprises (JRE) and Jenni Rivera Fashion for personal reasons. As a result, Johnny rivera He requested an audit to find out what his status was of these companies and this was carried out.

After months of waiting, Jacqie rivera She became the CEO of the two companies that, to this day, preserve part of her mother’s legacy. The new administrator announced the congratulations through a statement where she mentioned that the results of said audit did not indicate any misappropriation of funds by her aunt.

However, Chiquis Rivera did not agree with her sister’s statements and, in a video uploaded to Instagram, explained that she had knowledge about the concealment of an alleged robbery by a person close to Rosie.

