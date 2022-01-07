What numbers will the five Cruz Azul signings use in the 2022 Clausura tournament?

The Cruz Azul pass market for the 2022 Clausura tournament has been busy and very active. Officially nine players have left the club; two remain on the transferable list and one is waiting to confirm his departure, although he has already stopped training with his teammates. Five arrived and there are still two or three more signings to go.

Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya (Rosario Central), Josué Reyes (Cimarrones), Lucas Passerini, Alexis Peña, Luis Romo (Scratched), Andres Gudiño (Tepatitlán), Orbelín Pineda (Celta de Vigo) and Roberto Alvarado (Chivas) already left. Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez are waiting if they find club or stay in the Machine. At the same time, Jonathan Rodriguez It is already arranged with Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira and Carlos Rodríguez have already been made official as the first signings of Cruz Azul for next season. There are still two or three more players missing, according to Juan Reynoso, in the central defense and center forward positions.

This afternoon, Liga MX published the teams’ rosters for Clausura 2022 on their website. Although Charly still appears in Rayados and Romo in the Machine, and Cabecita’s goodbye has not yet been confirmed, since three signings are registered in the institution and have their numbers defined for this year.

Check the list

2: Alejandro Mayorga -> Josué Reyes

6: Erik Lira

7: Uriel Antuna -> Luis Romo

11: Christian Tabó

19: Carlos Rodríguez -> Yoshimar Yotún

Considering that there are still two signings missing, they have at their disposal the numbers 5, 9, 13, 14, 21, 23, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31 and 32. The number they will wear will be left to their free choice.