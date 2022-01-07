what the defender wins after his reduction at Barcelona

2022-01-07

Gerard Piqué revealed his exact payroll for the month of December after the Barcelona issue an official statement on the salaries of certain footballers.

They filtered the highest salaries of Barcelona players

The reaction of the entity occurs in response to information from the Catalan journalist Lluís Canut on TV3 in which he gave exorbitant figures about what the Barça captains charged.

According to this reporter, Pique charged 28 million euros by season. The footballer, on the other hand, reacted through Twitter with a capture of his last payroll, dated December 2021 and corresponding to half of his file. The figure rises to 2.3 million euros, so his annual salary would be almost 5 ‘kilos’ per campaign.

“Characters like this charging from a public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50 percent of my payroll collected as of December 30. Respect yourself a little ”, wrote the center-back.