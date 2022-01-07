what the defender wins after his reduction at Barcelona

2022-01-07
Gerard Piqué revealed his exact payroll for the month of December after the Barcelona issue an official statement on the salaries of certain footballers.
They filtered the highest salaries of Barcelona players
The reaction of the entity occurs in response to information from the Catalan journalist Lluís Canut on TV3 in which he gave exorbitant figures about what the Barça captains charged.
According to this reporter, Pique charged 28 million euros by season. The footballer, on the other hand, reacted through Twitter with a capture of his last payroll, dated December 2021 and corresponding to half of his file. The figure rises to 2.3 million euros, so his annual salary would be almost 5 ‘kilos’ per campaign.
“Characters like this charging from a public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50 percent of my payroll collected as of December 30. Respect yourself a little ”, wrote the center-back.
On the other hand, the communicator Marcelo bechler explained that “this corresponds to 50% of salary. Players receive half of their salary until 12/31 and the other half at the end of the season. ”
Piqué reveals that he tried to leave Barcelona for Pep Guardiola
Previously, the Barcelona had issued a statement also responding to this information. The journalist, in addition to giving the number of 28 million from Gerard, also assured that Busquets charges 23 million and Jordi Alba 20 million per season.
The official statement from Barcelona
In relation to the manifestations of the Mr. Lluís Canut carried out yesterday in the program ‘Onze’ of TV3, the FC Barcelona wants to clarify the following:
1. The information on the salaries of certain first team players has not, in any case, been provided by the Club and its origin is unknown.
2. In any case, the amounts referred to in the information are erroneous, do not conform to reality and, furthermore, in the case of the first three players referred to, it gives as fixed amounts that, being variable, will possibly never be reached. to merit.
3. It is false that the aforementioned players have only deferred 100% of their salary. Messrs. Piqué, Busquets and Alba gave up part of their salary when they signed the last contract renewal last summer.
We consider it inappropriate, unprofessional and that it has acted in bad faith when this information is offered as true and truthful and we regret that data of this type is provided that affects the personal rights of the players and that deserves, when they are true, the highest confidentiality.